Overview

Dr. Angela Sprigle, MD is a Dermatologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Sprigle works at Dermatology Associates Of Virginia in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Skin Discoloration and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.