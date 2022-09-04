Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD
Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Eastern Iowa Health Center1201 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 730-7300
Family Health Center4251 River Center Ct NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 730-7300
Elite Ob/Gyn4461 Coit Rd Ste 401, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 335-1490
Texas Renal Care4085 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 406-9911
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stoehr cares, is compassionate, and goes the extra mile to give you excellent gyn treatment! She listens!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144420167
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
