Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD

Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.

Dr. Stoehr works at Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids, IA with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoehr's Office Locations

    Eastern Iowa Health Center
    1201 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 730-7300
    Family Health Center
    4251 River Center Ct NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 730-7300
    Elite Ob/Gyn
    4461 Coit Rd Ste 401, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 335-1490
    Texas Renal Care
    4085 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 406-9911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144420167
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

