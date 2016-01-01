See All General Dentists in Erdenheim, PA
Dr. Angela Stout, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Angela Stout, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Erdenheim, PA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

Dr. Stout works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Erdenheim, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast
    716 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 233-0206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Angela Stout, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1942381504
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Stout, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stout works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Erdenheim, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stout’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

