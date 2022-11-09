Dr. Angela Sturm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Sturm, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Sturm, MD
Dr. Angela Sturm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D..
Dr. Sturm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sturm's Office Locations
-
1
Angela Sturm, M.D6750 West Loop S Ste 1060, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (281) 336-9300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sturm?
My recovery was amazingly fast and my results were fantastic. Dr.Sturm is not only a brilliant, talent surgeon, she is kind and caring.
About Dr. Angela Sturm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780821215
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery - Baylor College of Medicine in Houston
- Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D.
- Texas A&M University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sturm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturm works at
Dr. Sturm speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.