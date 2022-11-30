Overview of Dr. Angela Tapia, MD

Dr. Angela Tapia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tapia works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.