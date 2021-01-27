Overview

Dr. Angela Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.