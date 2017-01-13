Dr. Angela Thyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Thyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Thyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Dr. Thyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seattle Reproductive Medicine3055 112th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (888) 599-5090
- 2 1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 301-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thyer?
Dr. Angela Thyer is an intelligent and experienced physician who is able to provide her patients with factual insight, all the while providing the compassion and support needed for individuals and couples struggling with infertility. My husband and I appreciate her honesty and her willingness to to consider naturopathic interventions as part of our treatment plan. We really appreciated her heartfelt phone call after our loss. I highly recommend Dr. Angela Thyer
About Dr. Angela Thyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194818088
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio
- Oregon Hlth Scis Univ
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thyer works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.