Overview of Dr. Angela Traylor, MD

Dr. Angela Traylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Traylor works at Tulane Behavioral Health Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.