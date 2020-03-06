Dr. Angela Valle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Valle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Valle, MD
Dr. Angela Valle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Valle's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
UCLA OBGYN Westlake Village1250 La Venta Dr Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valle is nothing but kind. She really knows what she is talking about and takes time to explain things clearly with you. See goes out of her way for her patients and has fit me in to her busy schedule when something important or immediate occurs. She's been a great doctor and both my husband and I look forward to having Dr. Valle in our lives for years to come!
About Dr. Angela Valle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LAC & USC Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valle speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valle.
