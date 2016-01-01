Overview

Dr. Angela Verardo, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Verardo works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.