Dr. Angela Verardo, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Angela Verardo, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Verardo works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 437-5336
    Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave Ste D5, Newark, NJ 07112 (973) 437-5365
    Office
    200 N Wolfe St Rm 2062, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 564-1673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addison's Disease
Adrenal Hyperplasia
Ambiguous Genitalia
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Angela Verardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164783593
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
