Dr. Angela Wagner, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Wagner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Wagner works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Speedway
    5926 Crawfordsville Rd Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 623-1440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis
Cerebral Palsy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Angela Wagner, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710928270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Wagner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at Oak Street Health Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    Dr. Wagner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.