Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Wingfield works at
Locations
The Dermatology Clinic11295 E TAYLOR RD, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 864-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Dermatology Clinic6510 Highway 90 Ste C, Gautier, MS 39553 Directions (228) 372-8559Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Dermatology Clinic116 Menge Ave Apt A, Pass Christian, MS 39571 Directions (228) 586-9565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wingfield for years. I highly recommend her and her staff. She always listens to and addresses my concerns. The staff are always friendly and professional. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- Louisiana Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingfield works at
Dr. Wingfield has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.