Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.

Dr. Wingfield works at Dermatology Clinic in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Gautier, MS and Pass Christian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Clinic
    11295 E TAYLOR RD, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 864-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Clinic
    6510 Highway 90 Ste C, Gautier, MS 39553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 372-8559
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Dermatology Clinic
    116 Menge Ave Apt A, Pass Christian, MS 39571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 586-9565
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Pascagoula Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Ringworm

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 08, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Wingfield for years. I highly recommend her and her staff. She always listens to and addresses my concerns. The staff are always friendly and professional. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    Dr. Suzy Kepler — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962494294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Dermatology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Wingfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wingfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wingfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wingfield has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

