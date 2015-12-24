Overview of Dr. Angela Yu, MD

Dr. Angela Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Yu works at Las Colinas Office in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.