Dr. Angela Zaremba, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Aiken Podiatry Center148 Waterloo St SW Ste 4, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 643-8637
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Having plantar fasciitis surgery was the best decision I have ever made, hate I waited a year to do it. Dr. Zaremba both Angela and her husband were great doctors and took great care of me. Highly recommend them!
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245235464
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zaremba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaremba accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaremba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaremba has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaremba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaremba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaremba.
