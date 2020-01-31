Overview of Dr. Angela Zaremba, DPM

Dr. Angela Zaremba, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Zaremba works at Aiken Podiatry Center in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.