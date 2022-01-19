Dr. Zurabyan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angela Zurabyan, DO
Dr. Angela Zurabyan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Drange Hallman Medical Corporation800 Fairmount Ave Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-7350
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zurabyan is one of the most caring, compassionate & thorough health care providers I have had the privilege to meet. She listens attentively to all my concerns and explores all possible causes for the presenting conditions. I like the fact that she doesn't just default to prescribing medication and takes a holistic approach to supporting the heath of my children. She is easy to talk to and a great communicator. She returns calls promptly (even after hours) to answer questions, explain lab results, provide follow up information or check-ins. I trust her implicitly and will be sad the day my kids get too old for a pediatrician.
About Dr. Angela Zurabyan, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Armenian
- 1215248406
Dr. Zurabyan speaks Armenian.
