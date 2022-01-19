See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Angela Zurabyan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Zurabyan works at Huntington Health Physicians -Madison in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Drange Hallman Medical Corporation
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 449-7350

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Dr. Zurabyan is one of the most caring, compassionate & thorough health care providers I have had the privilege to meet. She listens attentively to all my concerns and explores all possible causes for the presenting conditions. I like the fact that she doesn't just default to prescribing medication and takes a holistic approach to supporting the heath of my children. She is easy to talk to and a great communicator. She returns calls promptly (even after hours) to answer questions, explain lab results, provide follow up information or check-ins. I trust her implicitly and will be sad the day my kids get too old for a pediatrician.
    Karen Osborne — Jan 19, 2022
    • Pediatrics
    • English, Armenian
    • 1215248406
