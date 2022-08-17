Overview of Dr. Angele Bourg, MD

Dr. Angele Bourg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bourg works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.