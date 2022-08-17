Dr. Angele Bourg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angele Bourg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Sometimes I have several questions for Dr. Bourg, and she always answers them with patience and in layman’s terms. She’s very knowledgeable about the latest treatments, and is just an all-around great specialist.
- University MS Med Ctr
- University MS Med Ctr
- University MS Med Ctr
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
- Rheumatology
Dr. Bourg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourg has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.