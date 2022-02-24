Dr. Angelia Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelia Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Bluegrass Retina Consultants Psc3290 Blazer Pkwy Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-0445
Danville Eye Center104 Smoky Way Ste 100, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 264-0445
Eyecare Center Optometrist Psc1020 Gibson Bay Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 264-0445
- 4 27 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094 Directions (859) 485-3937
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She is excellent! Professional and very knowledgeable about any conditions of the eyes. She ha treated me for many years and I would be blind if not for her. Her staff is very friendly and helpful!
- 30 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Eye Cancer and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
