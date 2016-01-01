Dr. Cano Montoya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelica Cano Montoya, MD
Overview of Dr. Angelica Cano Montoya, MD
Dr. Angelica Cano Montoya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from San Diego State University.
Dr. Cano Montoya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cano Montoya's Office Locations
-
1
Kidsville Pediatrics1050 W CARROLL ST, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 518-0078
-
2
Osceola Community Health Services At Poincian109 N Doverplum Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34758 Directions (407) 943-8600
-
3
Primary Care Medical Service of Poinciana Inc.1877 Fortune Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 943-8600
-
4
Soma Medical Center, PA10125 W Colonial Dr Ste 205, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 578-1241Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cano Montoya?
About Dr. Angelica Cano Montoya, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487634937
Education & Certifications
- San Diego State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cano Montoya accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cano Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cano Montoya works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cano Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cano Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cano Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cano Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.