Overview of Dr. Angelica Davila, MD

Dr. Angelica Davila, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Davila works at UT Health San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Malaise and Fatigue and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.