Overview

Dr. Angelica Motta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Motta works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 245 in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.