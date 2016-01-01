Dr. Angelica Motta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelica Motta, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelica Motta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 2451139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 245, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 756-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angelica Motta, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649484080
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
