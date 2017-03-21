Overview

Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Crans Yoon works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.