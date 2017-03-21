Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crans Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Crans Yoon works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd Ste 100, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crans Yoon?
After many years of allergy induced asthma, and frequent ER visits due to lung issues in March every year, I was finally abke to see Dr Cranz Yoon, who pretty much cured me, putting me on a regimen of allergy and asthma meds that reduced my symptoms greatly. I will forever be thankful for her great attitude, wonderful care, and patient understanding. I would highly recommend her to anyone with frequent allergies and asthma issues.
About Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1336419290
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente-Fellowship In Allergy and Immunology 2013-2015
- Kaiser Permanente-Residency In Internal Medicine 2010-2013
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crans Yoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crans Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crans Yoon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crans Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crans Yoon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crans Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crans Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crans Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crans Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.