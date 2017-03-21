See All Allergists & Immunologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Crans Yoon works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd Ste 100, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angelina Crans Yoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1336419290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente-Fellowship In Allergy and Immunology 2013-2015
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente-Residency In Internal Medicine 2010-2013
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

