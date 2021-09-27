See All Psychiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (27)
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD

Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon works at Haven Counseling PLC in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christian Psychotherapy Services
    4460 Corporation Ln Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 490-0377
  2. 2
    Christian Psychotherapy Services
    1564 Crossways Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 420-8002
    Monday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
  3. 3
    Fairfield Psychological Assoc.
    5265 Providence Rd Ste 500, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 467-9500
  4. 4
    2010 Old Greenbrier Rd Ste G, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 493-2912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon?

    Sep 27, 2021
    Excellent! She is working with my son to reduce the dosages and number of medications he was given by other psychiatrists. My son is feeling much better and among other things he isn’t so drained during the day. I am very pleased with her plan for him and look forward to her continuing work with him. I would highly recommend her!
    — Sep 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon to family and friends

    Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD.

    About Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669536488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa-Guanzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelina Espinosa-Guanzon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.