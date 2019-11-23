Overview

Dr. Angelina Lauchangco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lauchangco works at Ann C Hill, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.