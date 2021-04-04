Overview of Dr. Angelina May The, MD

Dr. Angelina May The, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. May The works at Center of Hematology Oncology in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nodular Lymphoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.