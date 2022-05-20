See All Critical Care Surgeons in Loganville, GA
Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD

Critical Care Surgery
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Loganville, GA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Dr. Postoev works at Georgia SurgiCare Loganville in Loganville, GA with other offices in Commerce, GA, Lawrenceville, GA, Monroe, GA, Buford, GA and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia SurgiCare Loganville
    367 Athens Hwy Bldg 100A, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Commerce Office
    611 Hospital Rd, Commerce, GA 30529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
  3. 3
    Lawrencevill Office
    631 Professional Dr Ste 470, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
  4. 4
    Georgia Surgicare
    753 Old Norcross Rd Ste B, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
  5. 5
    Georgia Surgicare
    1901 W Spring Ste St Fl Of, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
  6. 6
    Monroe Office
    2151 W Spring St Ste 160, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
  7. 7
    Buford office (inside Meadows Surgical Arts)
    2725 Mall Of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  8. 8
    Surgicare Arts and Aesthetics Buckhead
    371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 498-5255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  9. 9
    Surgicare Arts and Aesthetics Loganville
    367 Atlanta Hwy Ste 100C, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 498-5255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    The Witchy Fella — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558539155
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Sugeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postoev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Postoev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Postoev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Postoev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postoev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postoev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postoev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

