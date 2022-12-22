Overview

Dr. Angelina Villas-Adams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Villas-Adams works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.