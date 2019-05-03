Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beltsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Beltsos works at
Locations
Chicago, West Loop, Il | Clinic & Ivf Lab333 S Desplaines St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (773) 435-9029
Chicago, Wicker Park, Il | Clinic1455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 435-9036
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Beltsos and staff. They all now feel like family to us. We conceived our first with the help of Dr Beltsos and team and are hoping to do the same with number two. Dr Beltsos is so caring and compassionate. She takes the time to make sure you are comfortable and understand the process. She has personally comforted me during rough patches and has been a huge support. I don’t feel like a number there and the staff is also so caring and genuine. I can not say enough good things about them! Thank you Dr B and staff!
About Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Loyola University
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Dr. Beltsos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beltsos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beltsos speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltsos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltsos.
