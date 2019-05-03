See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Beltsos works at Vios Fertility Institute in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago, West Loop, Il | Clinic & Ivf Lab
    333 S Desplaines St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 435-9029
  2. 2
    Chicago, Wicker Park, Il | Clinic
    1455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 435-9036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Infertility Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beltsos?

    May 03, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr Beltsos and staff. They all now feel like family to us. We conceived our first with the help of Dr Beltsos and team and are hoping to do the same with number two. Dr Beltsos is so caring and compassionate. She takes the time to make sure you are comfortable and understand the process. She has personally comforted me during rough patches and has been a huge support. I don’t feel like a number there and the staff is also so caring and genuine. I can not say enough good things about them! Thank you Dr B and staff!
    — May 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beltsos to family and friends

    Dr. Beltsos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beltsos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD.

    About Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558404251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loyola University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beltsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beltsos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beltsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beltsos works at Vios Fertility Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Beltsos’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltsos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltsos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beltsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beltsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angeline Beltsos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.