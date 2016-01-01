Overview

Dr. Angeline Dao, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Dao works at Angeline T Dao MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.