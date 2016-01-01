Dr. Angeline Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angeline Dao, MD
Overview
Dr. Angeline Dao, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.
Locations
Angeline Dao M.D.17742 Beach Blvd Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angeline Dao, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- St Peter U
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dao speaks French and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
