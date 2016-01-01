See All Dermatologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Angeline Dao, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Angeline Dao, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.

Dr. Dao works at Angeline T Dao MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angeline Dao M.D.
    17742 Beach Blvd Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Beach Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Angeline Dao, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548288822
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University New Mexico
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Peter U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angeline Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dao works at Angeline T Dao MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dao’s profile.

    Dr. Dao has seen patients for Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dao speaks French and Vietnamese.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.