Dr. Angeline Dy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Angeline Dy, DPM
Dr. Angeline Dy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Dy's Office Locations
Antioch Foot & Ankle Group9104 Middleground Rd Ste 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 358-1253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angeline Dy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164405551
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Dy accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dy speaks Chinese.
Dr. Dy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dy.
