Offers telehealth
Dr. Angeline Prado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Prado's Office Locations
Clara Lagueruela MD PA9980 Sw 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 223-2255Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prado was my pediatrician, as well as my siblings, and now she has been both of my sons' pediatrician since birth. She takes her time during visits, remembers your child, and makes you feel confident in the diagnosis provided. She listens to all of your questions and concerns, and answers each one. I have never felt rushed in any of our visits. The staff is very friendly and specifically asks how the other child is doing during visits, if I only bring one. It makes the experience feel very personable, and not as if you are just another patient to get through. The only con would have to be the wait time (which has been much better since COVID began). But as soon as the doctor enters the room, I am reminded why the wait is worth it. Her partner, Dr. Lagueruela, is equally fantastic and will see your child in an emergency if Dr. Prado is not available. Overall, I highly recommend Dr. Prado and Dr. Lagueruela.
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558376236
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Prado speaks Spanish.
