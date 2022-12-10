Overview of Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD

Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Women's Urology New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

