Dr. Angelita Covington, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angelita Covington, MD

Dr. Angelita Covington, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Covington works at Family Health Centers/Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Covington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Centers/Georgia
    868 York Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 752-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Covington's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Covington

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Angelita Covington, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558355297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelita Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covington works at Family Health Centers/Georgia in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Covington’s profile.

    Dr. Covington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

