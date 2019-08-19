Dr. Angelita Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelita Covington, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Family Health Centers/Georgia868 York Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 Directions (404) 752-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Covington is very patient and really cares about my daughters needs. There has never been an issue with her service as she pays attention to the details of how my child's body changes; while at the same time remembering what it was like before. I can be a very picky parent when it comes to my child and Dr. Covington has never made me feel uncomfortable about that. I recommend her hands down!
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
