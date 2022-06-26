See All Ophthalmologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD

Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Palanca-Capistrano works at Angelita M Palanca-Capistrano in Corona, CA with other offices in Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Palanca-Capistrano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A.m. Palanca -capistrano MD
    720 Magnolia Ave Ste A4, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 372-9227
  2. 2
    Capistrano Eye Canter
    13800 Heacock St Ste C110, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 372-9227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palanca-Capistrano?

    Jun 26, 2022
    I am a retired RN, and office manager, so I feel I have some experience in evaluating my care-givers. Dr. Capistrano provides excellent monitoring of my glaucoma, and other vision problems. She uses with the latest appropriate procedures, tailored to me and my needs. I appreciate her professionalism. She explains things clearly. It's important to trust one's doctor, particularly when it comes to eye care, and I've never doubted her. The office is run efficiently as well, and I have felt safe during the pandemic. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Capistrano to any one needing ophthalmic care.
    Judy K. — Jun 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palanca-Capistrano to family and friends

    Dr. Palanca-Capistrano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palanca-Capistrano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD.

    About Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578526521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palanca-Capistrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palanca-Capistrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palanca-Capistrano has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palanca-Capistrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Palanca-Capistrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palanca-Capistrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palanca-Capistrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palanca-Capistrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.