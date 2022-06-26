Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palanca-Capistrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
A.m. Palanca -capistrano MD720 Magnolia Ave Ste A4, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 372-9227
Capistrano Eye Canter13800 Heacock St Ste C110, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 372-9227
I am a retired RN, and office manager, so I feel I have some experience in evaluating my care-givers. Dr. Capistrano provides excellent monitoring of my glaucoma, and other vision problems. She uses with the latest appropriate procedures, tailored to me and my needs. I appreciate her professionalism. She explains things clearly. It's important to trust one's doctor, particularly when it comes to eye care, and I've never doubted her. The office is run efficiently as well, and I have felt safe during the pandemic. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Capistrano to any one needing ophthalmic care.
- English, Tagalog
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Palanca-Capistrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palanca-Capistrano has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palanca-Capistrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palanca-Capistrano speaks Tagalog.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Palanca-Capistrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palanca-Capistrano.
