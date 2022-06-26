Overview of Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD

Dr. Angelita Palanca-Capistrano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Palanca-Capistrano works at Angelita M Palanca-Capistrano in Corona, CA with other offices in Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.