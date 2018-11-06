Overview of Dr. Angelito Tan, MD

Dr. Angelito Tan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Tan works at Angelito D Tan MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.