Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelito Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angelito Tan, MD
Dr. Angelito Tan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Ihor Magun MD2000 N Village Ave Ste 202, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-5511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan is an EXCELLENT physician! He took the time to explain everything about my condition and his follow-up care put me at ease. I feel COMPLETELY safe and secure under Dr. Tan's care. I know you will, too!!
About Dr. Angelito Tan, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831115179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
