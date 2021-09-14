See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD

Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Brebnor works at University Of Buffalo OBGYN in Buffalo, NY with other offices in East Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Brebnor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens and Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
    219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 878-7000
  2. 2
    University Gynecologists &
    239 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 878-7737
  3. 3
    UBMD Gynecology & Obstetrics
    6161 Transit Rd Ste 5, East Amherst, NY 14051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 636-8284
  4. 4
    UBMD Gynecology & Obstetrics
    1319 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 242-8327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brebnor?

    Sep 14, 2021
    She was very sweet and kind. Explained everything very well. She took her time and didn't rush my appointment, The staff was very pleasant and helpful.
    Evelyn Tomczak — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brebnor to family and friends

    Dr. Brebnor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brebnor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD.

    About Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013234590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University at Buffalo, SUNY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brebnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brebnor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brebnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brebnor has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brebnor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brebnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brebnor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brebnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brebnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.