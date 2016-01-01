Dr. Angello Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angello Lin, MD
Dr. Angello Lin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Transplant Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
- Emory Univ
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
