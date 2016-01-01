See All Transplant Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Angello Lin, MD

Transplant Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angello Lin, MD

Dr. Angello Lin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Angello Lin, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1184647760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Emory University School Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
    • Emory Univ
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angello Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

