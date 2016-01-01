Overview of Dr. Angello Lin, MD

Dr. Angello Lin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.