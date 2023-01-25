See All Dermatologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1230)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Ayar works at Dermatology Experts in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dermatology Experts
    7301 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 866-6431
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
    Dermatology Experts
    9065 SW 87th Ave Ste 109, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 831-0382
    Dermatology Experts
    7535 Fl7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 866-6430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Warts
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1230 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1230)
    5 Star
    (1215)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 25, 2023
    this was my first time having an appointment here at Dermatology Experts. Was with Jackie, over all from the moment i walked in i was greeted by the lovely front desk staff, was a smooth check in process. Jackie over all was the best i would definitely recommend her to all my friends that are experiencing any skin problems
    E. R. — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386888592
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayar has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1230 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

