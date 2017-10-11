Dr. Angelo Baccala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baccala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Baccala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Lvpg Urology1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6986
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
I was Dr. Baccala's first robotic surgery patient back in Januaray of 2012. My bladder cancer was very rare with a statistical survival rate of less than 6% had it metastasized. Luckily, it had not and I'm still here, vertical, and living life to the fullest. Dr. Baccala is one great physician and a wonderful young man as well. He even visited me in the hospital on weekends just to check my condition as I recovered. I credit this guy with saving my life. Thanks, Doc. Mike Gamble Sr.
- English, Italian
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Baccala has seen patients for Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baccala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
