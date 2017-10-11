Overview of Dr. Angelo Baccala, MD

Dr. Angelo Baccala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Baccala works at LVPG Urology-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.