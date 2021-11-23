Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM
Overview of Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM
Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Providence, RI. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Bigelli works at
Dr. Bigelli's Office Locations
-
1
North Providence Foot and Ankle PC464 Smithfield Rd, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 353-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigelli?
I have been a patient at Dr. Bigelli’s for many years and it has always been such a pleasure. It is always a great time when Nancy, his assistant is In the office room working on side of the doctor. She is so professional and makes you feel so comfortable. Her personality lights up the room and she makes you smile all the time during the office visit. These two are such a great team! I always would recommend them. Thanks Nancy and Dr. Bigelli
About Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1326149634
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigelli works at
Dr. Bigelli has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigelli speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.