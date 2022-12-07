Overview of Dr. Angelo Ciminiello, MD

Dr. Angelo Ciminiello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT.



Dr. Ciminiello works at OrthoConnecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.