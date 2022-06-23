Overview

Dr. Angelo Coppola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Coppola works at Premier Gastroenterology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.