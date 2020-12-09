Dr. Angelo Derosalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Derosalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angelo Derosalia, MD
Dr. Angelo Derosalia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liverpool, NY.
Dr. Derosalia works at
Dr. Derosalia's Office Locations
Associates Medical Pro Urlgy5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4D, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 458-6669
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angelo Derosalia, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derosalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derosalia works at
Dr. Derosalia has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.