See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roswell, GA
Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD

Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Difelice works at Resurgens Orthopaedics, PC in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
4.8 (123)
View Profile
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
4.7 (202)
View Profile
Dr. David Stokes, MD
Dr. David Stokes, MD
4.6 (58)
View Profile

Dr. Difelice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Resurgens PC
    1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-2710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Difelice?

    Feb 02, 2023
    Everything went very well! Not hurried and answered all questions immediate. Will definitely proceed to the surgery.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Difelice to family and friends

    Dr. Difelice's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Difelice

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD.

    About Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861492274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital: Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Tennessee at Knoxville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Difelice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Difelice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Difelice works at Resurgens Orthopaedics, PC in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Difelice’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Difelice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difelice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Difelice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Difelice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.