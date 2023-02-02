Overview of Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD

Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Difelice works at Resurgens Orthopaedics, PC in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.