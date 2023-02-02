Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD
Overview of Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD
Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Difelice's Office Locations
Resurgens PC1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went very well! Not hurried and answered all questions immediate. Will definitely proceed to the surgery.
About Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861492274
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital: Sports Medicine
- Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- The University of Tennessee at Knoxville
