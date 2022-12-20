Dr. Angelo Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Fernandes, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Fernandes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Westchase10987 Sheldon Rd Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 467-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Carrollwood14310 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 305, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 898-8422
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
a very sharp, caring, doctor. took real interest in several of my health problems which I find rare.
About Dr. Angelo Fernandes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1316980071
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Montefiore) Program
- Montefiore Medical Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandes speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.