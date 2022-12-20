Overview

Dr. Angelo Fernandes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Fernandes works at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Westchase in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.