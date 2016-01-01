See All Podiatrists in Butler, PA
Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Butler, PA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM

Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Edgewood Surgical Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Mitsos works at Family Foot Care Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
4.9 (384)
View Profile

Dr. Mitsos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Angelo Mitsos, DPM
    104 Technology Dr, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 283-7177
  2. 2
    Angelo J. Mitsos, D.P.M.
    3124 Wilmington Rd Ste 106, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edgewood Surgical Hospital
  • Forbes Hospital
  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mitsos?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mitsos to family and friends

    Dr. Mitsos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mitsos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM.

    About Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962483511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Grove City College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitsos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitsos has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitsos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitsos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitsos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.