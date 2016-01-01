Overview of Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM

Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Edgewood Surgical Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Mitsos works at Family Foot Care Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.