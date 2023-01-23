Overview of Dr. Angelo Ong-Veloso Jr, MD

Dr. Angelo Ong-Veloso Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ong-Veloso Jr works at Midwest Internal Medicine in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.