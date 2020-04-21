Dr. Palermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelo Palermo, MD
Overview of Dr. Angelo Palermo, MD
Dr. Angelo Palermo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Palermo's Office Locations
-
1
The Therapy Garage PC560 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 228-3600
-
2
Santa Clara Center2652 EL CAMINO REAL, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 524-5952
-
3
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palermo was excellent with my child. Great bedside manner and patience. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Angelo Palermo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1700178993
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Pediatrics
