Overview

Dr. Angelo Pedulla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pedulla works at Highland Cardiology At Red Creek in Rochester, NY with other offices in Brockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.