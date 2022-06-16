Dr. Potenciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelo Potenciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angelo Potenciano, MD
Dr. Angelo Potenciano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Potenciano's Office Locations
St Peters Blood Donor Program2 Clara Barton Dr, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5511
Saint Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1304
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust this doctor implicitly with my mental health
About Dr. Angelo Potenciano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potenciano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potenciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Potenciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potenciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potenciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potenciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.