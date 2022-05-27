Overview of Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD

Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Procaccino works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY, Glen Cove, NY and Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.