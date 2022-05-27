Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Procaccino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD
Overview of Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD
Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Procaccino works at
Dr. Procaccino's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
-
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at 101 St. Andrews Lane101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7900
-
4
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Procaccino?
Excellent surgeon. I highly recommend Dr. Procaccino as a general surgeon. He explains the procedure in detail and patiently answers your questions. He has great bedside manners as well
About Dr. Angelo Procaccino, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861587461
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Procaccino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Procaccino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Procaccino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Procaccino works at
Dr. Procaccino has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Procaccino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Procaccino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Procaccino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Procaccino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Procaccino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.